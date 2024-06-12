Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

