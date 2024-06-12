Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.28.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average of $503.89. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.93.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

