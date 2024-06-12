Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 44,913 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 362.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 99.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,892 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

