Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Robert Piconi Sells 9,694 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 9,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $11,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,189,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,955.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Piconi sold 2,683 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $3,353.75.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Robert Piconi sold 8,855 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $14,433.65.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

