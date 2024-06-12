Entravision Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Entravision Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVC stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

