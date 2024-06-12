Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 4.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 91,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 381,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

