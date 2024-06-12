Ethic Inc. Buys 1,378 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.95.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

