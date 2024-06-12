Ethic Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,134,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Equinix stock opened at $760.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $757.61 and its 200 day moving average is $804.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.