Ethic Inc. Buys 9,150 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 345.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $448.13 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

