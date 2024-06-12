Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $234.90 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.