Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.