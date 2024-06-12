Ethic Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

