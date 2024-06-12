Ethic Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 36,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in KLA by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,998,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in KLA by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $798.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
