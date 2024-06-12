Ethic Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

CTSH stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

