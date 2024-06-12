Ethic Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

