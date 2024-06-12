Ethic Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

AMD stock opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.93 billion, a PE ratio of 233.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

