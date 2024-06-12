Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $336.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.39.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.