Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,524 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

