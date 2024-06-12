Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

