Ethic Inc. Purchases 8,305 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

