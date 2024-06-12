Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.