Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $579.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

