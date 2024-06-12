Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

