Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.