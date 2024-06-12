Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,293.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $245,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

