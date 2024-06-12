Ethic Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

