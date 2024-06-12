Ethic Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

