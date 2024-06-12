Ethic Inc. Sells 14,338 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,244,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

