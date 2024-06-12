Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $186,693,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RS opened at $280.79 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.57.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

