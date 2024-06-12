EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,384 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $41,735.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,346,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $17,736.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,718.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.