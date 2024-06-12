EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 4.3%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48. 69,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 414,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $624,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,615,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,048,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $624,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,615,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,048,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,306 shares of company stock worth $4,903,770 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

