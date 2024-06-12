Evolution Petroleum Co. (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 40.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

