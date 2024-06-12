F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
F&G Annuities & Life has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.3 %
F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.30. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $48.71.
About F&G Annuities & Life
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
