Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

FIHL stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIHL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

