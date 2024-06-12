Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Position Trimmed by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

