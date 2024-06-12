Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 28th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

