First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $2.47 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

BE stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

