First Horizon Co. (FHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

