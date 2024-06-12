Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.23% of Flushing Financial worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.