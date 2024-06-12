Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 30,034 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of Envista worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

