Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

