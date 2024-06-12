Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.21% of NETSTREIT worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 382,149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

