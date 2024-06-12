Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $31,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 519,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 310,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

