Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Varex Imaging worth $37,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $294,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
