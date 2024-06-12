Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Insulet worth $43,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

