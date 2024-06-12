Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,938 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.21% of LCI Industries worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

