Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278,237 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

