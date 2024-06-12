Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,159,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

