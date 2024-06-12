Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $40.14 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IQVIA worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

