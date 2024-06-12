Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $40.43 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,052 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $40,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,529,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,377 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LXP opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.55 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.33%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

